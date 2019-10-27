Home

August 17, 1926-September 28, 2019

Jim was born in the Ballard area of Seattle the youngest of 5 boys. He enlisted in the Air Force prior to graduation near the end of WWII, returning after the war to complete his diploma. Jim proposed to Joan Stober on their first date, but she made him wait 3 months as she didn't have any vacation. They were happily married for 61 years until Joan passed away in 2014. Jim delivered home heating oil in Seattle, mainly Ballard, for 40 years until his retirement in 1988. He and Joan moved to Sequim until their passing.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and his lifelong friends and their families, where they would be found fishing, camping, pickling herring and seeing who could come up with the most outrageous stories- some which really were true! Jim volunteered at the local radio station and was a greeter at the Dungeness Spit- both of which he really enjoyed.

Jim is survived by his sons Michael and David (Leah) and the sons and daughters of his lifelong friends. He will be missed by all.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019
