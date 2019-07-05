Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
James Havird Susan Kalinoski...
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Havird Susan Kalinoski Winn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Havird and Susan Kalinoski Winn


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Havird and Susan Kalinoski Winn Obituary
James Havird and

Susan Kalinoski Winn

Of Kildeer

James Havird Winn, 53, and Susan Kalinoski Winn, 53, passed away suddenly while scuba diving at the L.R. Doty wreck in Lake Michigan on June 28, 2019. Jim was born in Decatur, Georgia to Carol and David Winn, Sr. and Susan was born in Seattle, Washington to Deanna and Alexander Kalinoski.

Jim and Susan were passionate technical scuba divers, a love they shared throughout their marriage. When they were not seaside, they shared a love for their family, especially their six children; Aidan Carroll, Amanda Raddock (Michael), Samantha Gallagher (John), Alexandra Carroll, Andrew Winn, and Sarah Winn.

They are preceded in death by their fathers, David Winn, Sr. and Alexander Kalinoski, and brother in law, Kurt Krueger. They are survived by their mothers; Carol Winn and Deanna Kalinoski; and their siblings; Kathryn Anderson (Michael), David Winn, Jr. (Catherine), John Kalinoski (Anri), and Theresa Krueger. They are also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Kristan Funeral Home

219 W. Maple Ave, Mundelein, Illinois from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

A private interment will be held on July 9, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the non-profit organization that recovered our family member from Lake Michigan. Please help other families find their love ones. Bruce's Legacy Inc. 942 Red Iron Road, Black River Falls, Wisconsin 54615 or online at

bruceslegacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now