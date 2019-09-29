|
James "Jim" Henry Melia
On Wednesday, October 2nd, Jim Melia's funeral mass will be celebrated in the same parish church where he attended elementary school and served as an altar boy as a child. Jim passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019, following a short illness. Welcomed into the world on April 5, 1944, by his parents Joseph and Louise, and siblings Helen, Joe, Fenton, and Patricia, Jim grew up in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood, and was a proud alumnus of Blanchet High School and Seattle University.
Jim enjoyed a long career in the travel industry, beginning with Eastern Airlines during the golden age of air travel. In retirement, Jim found great happiness traveling, doting on his grandchildren, and serving as an usher for the Seattle Mariners. Jim touched many people with his sense of humor and generous heart. Jim is survived by his loving wife Sheryl, just shy of celebrating 45 wonderful years of marriage, their son Tim, and two beautiful grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at
St. John The Evangelist on
Wednesday, October 2nd, at 11 am
106 N 79th St., Seattle, WA 98103,
followed by a burial service at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St., Shoreline, WA 98155.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the at .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019