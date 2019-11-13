|
|
James J. Coover
Born April 20, 1926, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2019 at the age of 93. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anita; his children, Stephen, Suzanne, Jamie, and Christopher; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. James was a veteran of WWII, retired civil engineer from the City of Seattle, and was a long-time resident of West Seattle where he raised his children.
We would like to thank the staff at Wesley Homes in Des Moines for their compassion and care where he resided the past 4 years.
There will be a graveside service
at Tahoma National Cemetery on
Monday, November 25, at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019