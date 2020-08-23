1/
James J. "Jim" McDermott
James J. "Jim" McDermott

Jim McDermott of Seattle passed August 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Born June 22, 1938 in San Francisco, CA, Jim lived up and down the West Coast, settling in West Seattle for over 50 years where he was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years Therese "Terri" Keohen McDermott, children Joe (Michael Culpepper) and Maritherese Thomas (Nathan), and grandchildren Aidan Thomas and Daniel Thomas.

See full obituary, leave messages, and get livestream to August 28 Funeral Mass at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/James-McDermott

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Emmick Family Funeral Services
3243 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
(206) 935-2207
