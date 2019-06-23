Home

James Jean Federspiel

James Jean Federspiel Obituary
James Jean Federspiel

Born April 18, 1958 in Seattle, died Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the age of 61 after valiant efforts at Harborview Medical Center failed. James grew up in Shoreline. He attended St. Lukes Grade School, and graduated from Shoreline High School. Residing in Washington and Oregon he enjoyed NW beaches. His favorite spot to vacation with his family was Cama Beach on Camano Island.

James is survived by children Makala (Matthew), Seth, grandson Cash, brothers Bryan (Rene), Larry, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Marie Federspiel. His passion was to play guitar and he went through many. Rock on Jimmy! A private memorial is planned for family in the near future.

Published in The Seattle Times on June 23, 2019
