James (Jim) Joseph Freitas



James Joseph Freitas (Jim), 59, passed away March 4th 2019 in Seattle WA. from complications from Multiple Sclerosis. He fought the disease for over 24 years to overcome all the challenges that MS threw at him. Jim's spirit, laughter, courage and will to live could not be taken from him. His wife, family and friends were by his side till the end.



He was born on August 1st 1959 in Seattle WA. to Richard and Jean Freitas. Jim graduated from Shoreline High School in 1977 and went into truck driving right out of high school until he was forced to retire from MS. He loved fishing and spending time with family and friends who gathered yearly to celebrate his birthday.



Jim was preceded in death by his father Richard Freitas and brother Paul Freitas. He leaves behind his loving wife of 19 years Barb Freitas, stepson Chris DE Lutz (Helen) & granddaughter Emerson, Brothers Doug Freitas (Lynn), John Freitas (Michele). Sisters Nancy Sanborn (Ken), Mary Ann Laris (Rick). Many nieces, nephews & cousins that meant the world to him.



Funeral Services will be held at Evergreen Washelli Funeral home, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10:00AM. Burial following at Holyrood Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held at Nile Shrine.