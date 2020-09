James Joseph HorriganMarch 4, 1924 ~ September 12, 2020Jim passed away at Covenant Shores Retirement Community, Mercer Island, at the age of 96. There will be a private funeral Mass for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's honor to the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation ( smafoundation.org ) or to a charity of your choosing. His complete obituary and online Memorial can be found at Barton Family Funeral Services ( bartonfuneral.com ).