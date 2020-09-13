1/
James L. (Jimmy) Boyle
James L (Jimmy) Boyle

Age 67, born March 5, 1953 and passed away September 5, 2020 at Saint Anthony Hospital, Gig Harbor Washington.

Jimmy was the son of Jerry and Laura Boyle; he grew up in West Seattle. Jimmy graduated from West Seattle High School in 1971. His adult life he resided in Tahuya Washington. Jimmy spent his career working construction and was known as a dedicated hard worker. Jimmy's projects included building the runways and taxiways at SeaTac Airport and many of the hi-ways of Western Washington. Jimmy had many friends from bikers to executives, he loved music, cars, NASCAR, and especially his Ford pickup. Jimmy was lovingly known as a "Free Spirit". Throughout the last several years Jimmy experienced several health issues which limited his mobility and left him experiencing debilitating pain which was a by-product of a career that he loved but physically took its toll on his body. As he was talking with his brother for the last time he said "I am not ready to check out, but it has been a very good ride, and I didn't expect to make it this long".

Jimmy is survived by his wife Diana Marie "Deana" Boyle and son Austin Kraus, sister Gerry Boyle - Money, brother Dan (Pattie) Boyle, nephews Ed Money, Jeff Boyle, niece Melissa Boyle - Matyas, and great nephew and nieces.

At some time in the future we hope to have a celebration of life.

Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
