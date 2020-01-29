|
James L. Campbell
James Lawrence Campbell "Jim", 91, passed away on April 21, 2019. Jim was born to Lawrence Alexander Campbell and Ethel Kathleen White in Ballard on January 29, 1928. He often said they were the nicest of parents. He loved his big sister, Margaret Eleanor, "Midge". Jim married his love, Marie Koski, and together they raised two beautiful children, Larry Lee and Denise Marie.
Jim was a graduate of Ballard HS, served in the Navy, and was proud of his career with UPS. He was happiest hiking in the mountains or traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, England and Ireland. He gratefully retired and lived so many years alone in his home on Sunset Hill in Ballard, just across the alley from where he grew up.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, sister Midge, wife Marie, and children Larry Campbell and Denise Linehan. He is survived by loving grandchildren, Corey Campbell, Jennifer Drake, and Micheal Linehan, son-in-law John Linehan, daughter-in-law Cindy Campbell. Also missed dearly by niece Linda Carr and nephew Don Jirucha, exceptional neighbor and friend Mike Moran, as well as beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jim was smart, curious, caring and had a sense of humor that never dimmed. He valued and loved each of us and somehow we always knew that.
Rest in Peace Uncle Jim.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020