James Lloyd Slater



James Lloyd Slater, 62, passed away February 24, 2019 at home in Edmonds, Washington. Born October 23, 1956 in Kobe, Japan, to Virgil Arthur Slater and Yoko (Imai) Slater, he completed his early education in Japan and Maryland before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Washington.



After earning a PhD in Biophysics at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, James completed post-doctoral work at the National Institutes of Health. He then launched a highly productive and successful career conducting groundbreaking cancer research as a senior scientist at Johnson and Johnson, as well as at other companies including Alza, Gene Medicine, Inc. and the Liposome Company.



James enjoyed camping and the great outdoors, was passionate about music, and enjoyed collecting fine art. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and is greatly missed. He is survived by sons Justin and Christopher, mother Yoko Slater, and brothers Michael and Glenn (Sara) Slater. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019