Dr. James (Jim) Lorin Lord, DDS, MSD, PS



Born November 20, 1937 in



Ellensburg, WA to



Roy and La Verda Lord ~



Died February 17, 2019 at 81 years old in Seattle, WA due to complications associated with cancer following a stroke.



Jim was raised in Colfax Washington and went on to attend Washington State University where he graduated with a Bachelor's of Science degree in Zoology in 1960. He furthered his education at the University of Washington where he obtained a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1964 followed by a Master of Science in Dentistry in Graduate Prosthodontics in 1970. He was on faculty at the University of Washington as an Instructor, Assistant Professor, and Associate Professor for most of his career. Outside the University, he maintained a private practice in North Seattle for 27 years.



Jim was active in numerous local and national academic and professional associations. He enjoyed the professional collaboration and advancement of his profession through these affiliations and his service. He was President of the Seattle-King County Dental Society from 1987-1988, President of the Washington State Society of Prosthodontists in 1985. President of the Pacific Coast Society for Prosthodontics from 1990-1991 and President of the Academy of Prosthodontics in 1998.



An avid fisherman, Jim loved being on the water and spent many summer vacations with his three sons living on their fishing boat in the San Juan Islands. He retired on his floating home in Portage Bay (Lake Union) in 2003 after selling his private practice.



Jim was a husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother, teacher, colleague, neighbor and friend. In the final years of his life he suffered from dementia and as a result lived a relatively quiet and simple life on the water. He loved spending his days watching the boats and lake goers make their way through the Montlake Cut of Lake Union and feeding "his" ducks and geese.



Jim is survived by his first wife, 3 sons, 5 grandchildren; 2 step children and 3 step grandchildren.



Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019