James Marco Haines

James Marco Haines Obituary
In Memory of

James Marco Haines

July 29, 1982 ~ February 14, 2019

I was there.

I sat with you

the vigil through days and nights,

pleading with heaven

that I might take your place.

Heaven did not want me,

but you, my beautiful boy.

I was there.

I held your still hand,

never to clasp mine again,

as it so often did

when you were small.

How is it then,

that I look for you in every crowd?

The breeze blows open my door,

I turn to see if you are there.

Footsteps approaching,

I raise my eyes

expecting to see you,

hands in pockets, all smiles.

Then I remember anew,

that heaven has taken you.

My boy, my boy,

that you could sing to me

just one more song.

That I could hold you,

in my arms once again,

if only for a moment.

How is it that I see you

around every corner?

How is it that I hear your voice

upon the evening breeze?

That lovely gossamer thread,

that binds mother and child together,

That part of me that was you,

the part of you that was me,

Is still tightly woven together

my son,

I hear you on the breeze

because you sing still,

out of heaven.

That gossamer thread

will lead me home to you,

wait for me my darling boy.

I love you.

- Kelly Cummings

Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but love leaves a memory that no-one can steal.

We love you with all our hearts,

Mom, Dad, John, Jeff,

Eunice, and Ashley
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 14, 2020
