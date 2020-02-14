|
|
In Memory of
James Marco Haines
July 29, 1982 ~ February 14, 2019
I was there.
I sat with you
the vigil through days and nights,
pleading with heaven
that I might take your place.
Heaven did not want me,
but you, my beautiful boy.
I was there.
I held your still hand,
never to clasp mine again,
as it so often did
when you were small.
How is it then,
that I look for you in every crowd?
The breeze blows open my door,
I turn to see if you are there.
Footsteps approaching,
I raise my eyes
expecting to see you,
hands in pockets, all smiles.
Then I remember anew,
that heaven has taken you.
My boy, my boy,
that you could sing to me
just one more song.
That I could hold you,
in my arms once again,
if only for a moment.
How is it that I see you
around every corner?
How is it that I hear your voice
upon the evening breeze?
That lovely gossamer thread,
that binds mother and child together,
That part of me that was you,
the part of you that was me,
Is still tightly woven together
my son,
I hear you on the breeze
because you sing still,
out of heaven.
That gossamer thread
will lead me home to you,
wait for me my darling boy.
I love you.
- Kelly Cummings
Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal, but love leaves a memory that no-one can steal.
We love you with all our hearts,
Mom, Dad, John, Jeff,
Eunice, and Ashley
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 14, 2020