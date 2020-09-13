James Martin Niblack



March 29, 1946 - September 10, 2020



Son of James Franklin Niblack and Martha Elizabeth (Vance) Niblack, both deceased. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and left the South to spend most of his life in Seattle, Washington. He passed peacefully Thursday morning from a tidal wave of cancer, knowing he is dearly loved.



This year in April, Jim celebrated 50 years of marriage to Chris (Murray) Niblack with a big party on video, connecting to friends and family from around the world. Along with his loving wife he leaves strong, independent daughters Dana Marie Niblack (Paul Thompson) of New York City and Shoreline, WA; and Sarah Catherine Niblack (Laurent Perrin) of Paris, France.



Jim was graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1964 and began college at the University of Washington where he initially struggled to adapt to a new level of freedom. In 1965, he left college to volunteer for the Army during the Vietnam War, achieving the rank of E-6 Master Sergeant. He was grateful for the discipline the military instilled in him and returned from the war to UW, completing his BA in Economics in 1972 with a perfect 4.0. After a few years as a legal investigator and with encouragement from his mentor, Jerry Bangs, he earned a Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University in 1980.



Equal parts eternal optimist and jaded curmudgeon, Jim believed in love, doing the right thing, and in influencing change (however small) to give voice to those often overlooked. He cared deeply about giving legal representation to those on all parts of the socio-economic spectrum, especially raising up those who otherwise would lack good counsel. His law practice evolved over time from personal injury law to trusts and estates, through which he served a small number of families to develop and preserve their legacies. In his free time, he volunteered with the Union Gospel Mission and other social services providers.



Jim loved walking in the mountains and believed in the preservation and promotion of the wild. From working as a Forest Service summer ranger in high school, to camping trips all over Washington State, to volunteering with the Alpine Education Foundation, he felt most at home in nature. He regularly took long walks at Magnuson Park and Shilshole Marina and enjoyed "sunset symphony" dinners on the tailgate at Golden Gardens while listening to King FM and devouring fish and chips from Totem House or Spuds.



As a younger man, Jim developed a passion for motorcycles and performance cars. He gave up the motorcycle after becoming a father but rallied cars, rebuilt engines and was always hunting for the next "new to us" car. Jim was a sailor and loved both time on the water as well as the beauty of smaller sailboats. He frequented The Center for Wooden Boats, Flying Scot Fleet 100, the Tuesday night Duck Dodge, and Wednesday nights at Leschi. If you ever heard someone in a sailboat on Lake Washington yell "God is good - this is amazing!" that was Jim.



Jim loved music - making it, supporting it and as an enthusiastic listener. He sang in the Lincoln High School Honors Choir, took delight in the fact that Quincy Jones played his high school prom, and was a fixture in the UPC Christmas Choir, always in a favorite floral tie. He brought up two musical daughters and enjoyed opera so much he even named his car Brunhilde.



Guided always by his faith and ever a teacher, Jim shared his simple Christianity with twenty years of fourth grade boys' classes at University Presbyterian Church. Like Jonathan Edwards, Jim lived by these principles: Resolution 1: I will live for God; Resolution 2: If no one else does, I still will.



He was tough, demanding critical thought and debate from the boys, but his not-so-secret favorite part of the class year was setting off model rockets in the UW parking lot or Magnuson Park soccer fields.



Among the things Jim didn't brag about were his low-digit REI number, his name on numerous advisory boards, or his Army commendation medals that lived in a box of trinkets at the back of his sock drawer. He was a force, a helper, intelligent, handsome, and charismatic. He loved his wife and daughters.



Jim leaves a legacy of service, love, critical optimism, and care. He was, and remains, loved.



