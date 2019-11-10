|
|
James Michael DuBuque
March 20, 1949 ~ October 24, 2019
Jim passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from pancreatic cancer at 70 years old. He was born in Seattle, WA to Marguerite and Denman DuBuque. He grew up in West Seattle, went to Holy Rosary School then graduated from O'Dea High School in 1967. He married Sally Iverson in 1973. They lived in Ballard for over 46 years raising two wonderful children Krista (Banko) and Geoffrey. Jim worked for many companies during his career including Metro Transit, Honeywell, Mamco then retiring from the Home Depot after 14 years. Jim volunteered at food banks and feeding the homeless in his community and working for the Greenwood Senior Center. He loved hiking, fishing, and family campouts as well as watching college sports especially football and MLS soccer. He coached his kids' soccer teams when they were in grade school at St. Als/St. John schools. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting the Pike Place Market where he made friends with many of the vendors. He collected Asian art of all kinds and enjoyed photographing the Seattle Japanese Garden. He especially loved his family, grandchildren Danny, Asher and Lilly Banko and son-in-law Yarrow Banko. All of his nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews were special to him. Jim is survived by his wife Sally, children Krista and Geoffrey, brothers Joe and David Dubuque (Sandy) and sisters Katie Warne (Bob) and Judy Dubuque-Rowe (Tom). He was preceded in death by his parents Marguerite and Denman DuBuque and sister Joan DuBuque.
Donations may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Memorial to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019