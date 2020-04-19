|
James Michael Hennessey
June 27, 1945 ~ April 6, 2020
It is with great sadness that the Hennessey family announces the death of Jim on April 6, 2020 following a battle with cancer. Jim was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather as well as an innovator, educator, musician, and passionate collector.
Jim spent his professional career teaching industrial design to students in the U.S. and Europe. As the co-author of the book Nomadic Furniture, published in 1973, Jim made a profound impact on the future of furniture design. The book foreshadowed the do-it-yourself revolution, featuring designs that are now household standards. Nomadic Furniture remains a widely referenced text, and Jim was honored at the Nomadic Furniture 3.0 exhibit at the MAK in Vienna, Austria in 2015.
Throughout his career, Jim educated countless students in industrial design and user-interaction design. He was on the leading edge of the development of what is now called user experience. Jim's students have gone on to design consumer products, medical devices, and life-changing technologies that will benefit the world for decades to come.
Upon retirement, Jim and his wife of 50 years, Sara, moved to Orcas Island, Washington. During the past fifteen years, Jim devoted himself to music and pursuing his many hobbies. A guitar player since high school, he played with local musicians and friends on Orcas regularly. Jim loved to restore and refurbish early design electronics and other collectibles in his free time.
Jim leaves his beloved wife Sara, his sons Michael, Chris and his daughter Lizanne. He also leaves his brother Richard Hennessey, sisters-in-law Char Hennessey, Zan O'Loughlin and Katy Tschernisch, brother-in-law Sergei Tschernisch, his nieces and nephews Denise Gimmarro and David Hennessey, Cara, Caoln, and Sara-Kate O'Loughlin, Sig and Sacha Tschernisch, his grandchildren Mia and Bram Stolk, Brian Hennessey, his daughter-in-law Heather Hennessey, his son-in-law Joris Ruijter and his step-grandchildren Roos and Joost Ruijter, as well as some very dear friends.
Information regarding a memorial service will be announced at a future time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest in his memory.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 19, 2020