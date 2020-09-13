1/
James Miles
1944 - 2020

James Miles

James Martin Miles, age 75, of Decorah, Iowa, died August 8, 2020 at his home in Decorah, where he lived the past four years. He was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia last year. His previous residences were in Springfield, VA, and Mercer Island and Bellevue, WA.

A Celebration of Jim's life will be held in the Bellevue area at later date.

He is survived by sons, Nate and Tim; former wife, Donna Miles Pitt; sister Mary Logan, brother John, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Remembrances can be mailed to the Miles family at P.O. Box 219-108, Duvall, WA 98019.

His complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be made at the website of Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah: www.fjelstul.com

Published in The Seattle Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020


Jim was an amazing runner, swimmer and just an all around athlete! I believe we all knew him to have an extremely positive, supportive, and very friendly attitude to members of the Club and Masters Swimming. Whether or not Jim was swimming at a practice, he would often just stop by to say hello to the group, always with a wonderful smile and many encouraging words to others.
Jim loved the Bellevue Club and I simply cannot remember a time when he wasn’t there. The Bellevue Club was a second home to Jim and the friendships he made over the 40+ years were many and deep.

Jim will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure to know him. My heart felt condolences to all his family.

Karen Dugan
Bellevue Club Masters Swimming Coach
Karen Dugan
Friend
September 6, 2020
Darling Jim. You will be forever missed.
Rest In Peace, dear man.
Alison Bell
Friend
September 2, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jim's passing he was a wonderful friend and loving man. RIP Jim.
Teresa olson
Friend
August 31, 2020
Long time friend from high school. Great swimmer and water polo team mate. We touched base at least a couple of times a year. Saddened by his passing.
Robert Howse
Friend
August 31, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear of Jim passing. I spoke with him a little over a month ago. He told me of his diagnosis but said he was not taking medicine and he was doing okay. I’m was so shocked because I always considered him to be the picture of health. We were friends for a very long time. My deepest condolences to Nate, Tim and the entire family.
Chuck Smith
Friend
August 31, 2020
My sympathy to Jim's family. Jim and I met at the pool and he was an avid reader at the college library where I work. We saw each other often and I will miss our conversations.
Rene' Donlan
Friend
August 27, 2020
What a great sense of humor Jim had, I enjoyed working with him when he decided to move to Decorah. He made fast, true friends. He was a giver. Blessings to his family.
Barbara Massman
Friend
August 27, 2020
My sympathy to Jim's family. I was so sad to hear of his passing. I will miss seeing him at the dentist office when he would always come in and smile and say "Hello", he was so cheerful and kind. He will truly be missed.
Marlys Uhlenhake
Friend
August 26, 2020
To the family of Jimmy Miles-
I met Jimmy the summer he moved to Decorah. We were at the pool swimming laps. We didn't have any trouble finding things to talk about, that's for sure. When he learned I was competing in triathlons, that was fuel to the fire. He told me about his experiences, and he even came to spectate at a couple of my races. I was sorry to hear about his passing, and will miss our great conversations. Sincerely, Tom Shroyer

If there is any help you need on the Decorah front, please let me know. I'd be honored to be of assistance.
Tom Shroyer
Friend
August 21, 2020
My sympathy to Jim's family during this sad & difficult time. Jim was a delightful gentleman who shared many stories about his family, career & travels. I miss seeing you at the pool, Jim. I'll swim a few laps 'for old time's sake'. RIP.
Mary A. Teslow
Friend
