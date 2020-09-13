



Jim was an amazing runner, swimmer and just an all around athlete! I believe we all knew him to have an extremely positive, supportive, and very friendly attitude to members of the Club and Masters Swimming. Whether or not Jim was swimming at a practice, he would often just stop by to say hello to the group, always with a wonderful smile and many encouraging words to others.

Jim loved the Bellevue Club and I simply cannot remember a time when he wasn’t there. The Bellevue Club was a second home to Jim and the friendships he made over the 40+ years were many and deep.



Jim will be missed by all of us who had the pleasure to know him. My heart felt condolences to all his family.



Karen Dugan

Bellevue Club Masters Swimming Coach



