James Miles
James Martin Miles, age 75, of Decorah, Iowa, died August 8, 2020 at his home in Decorah, where he lived the past four years. He was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia last year. His previous residences were in Springfield, VA, and Mercer Island and Bellevue, WA.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be held in the Bellevue area at later date.
He is survived by sons, Nate and Tim; former wife, Donna Miles Pitt; sister Mary Logan, brother John, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Remembrances can be mailed to the Miles family at P.O. Box 219-108, Duvall, WA 98019.
His complete obituary can be found and online condolences may be made at the website of Fjelstul Funeral Home in Decorah: www.fjelstul.com