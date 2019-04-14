Resources More Obituaries for James Pepper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James N. (Jim) Pepper

James (Jim) N. Pepper passed from this life on March 13, 2019 at age 77 from a sudden illness. Jim was held, prayed for, sung to, and blessed during his transition by his wife of 54 years, Judith (Judy) A. (Knopp) Pepper; his children Julie Beach and Jeff Pepper; grandchildren Dakotah Pepper, Sydney Beach, and Travis Beach, brother, Bob Pepper from Alaska, daughter-in-law Brenda Pepper, relatives Steve and Norma Knopp, Cynthia Weaver, and family friends Ryan Kolbrick, Vitaliy Nazarchuk, Brent Wofford, and Shelly and Alexandra Brouillet.



Jim's soul purpose was fulfilled in every aspect of his life, he was generous in sharing his time and talents and is mourned by many.



After graduating from West Seattle High School, Jim's career began at Westinghouse in 1960 apprenticing for his father Leslie A. Pepper. Jim was the Service Center Manager when the plant was purchased by Eastern Electric in 1986. Grand Eagle took over in 1996 and Jim remained a leader in the industry keeping running the hydroelectric generators, transformers, and apparatus driving Washington state ferries, Snoqualmie Falls generators, dam systems across Washington state as well as ships and refineries in the Pacific Northwest. Jim's knowledge, skill and workmanship earned him a stellar reputation in the apparatus repair business. He retired as president of Simmco in 2002 and was retained as a consultant until the business was sold in 2018.



Jim was a long-time member of the Des Moines Yacht Club serving as treasurer and attending many work weekends. Jim was an avid fisherman in his younger years, trolling for salmon out of Westport, WA and a lifelong hunter.



One cannot think of Jim without mentioning his love for his mother Beulah M. Pepper. She proceeded him in death only a few years ago at the age of 103. Jim also provided end-of-life care for his brother Ray (Pep), and his mother-in-law, Elaine Knopp.



Jim's ultimate role as dementia-caregiver for Judy was delivered with gentleness and compassion. In finding blessings in Jim's passing, we share relief that he did not suffer the heartbreak of losing his beloved wife.



Jim was a vivacious man. His sudden death is still a shock to those who know and love him. Solace is available in the words of Kahlil Gibran (1923) "When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight". Rest in peace, Dad.



A celebration of life will be held at 2:30pm, Sunday, June 23rd @ The Cove in Normandy Park.



Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Alzheimers Research & Prevention Foundation at www.alzheimersprevention.org.



