James Oscar Pitre
James Oscar Pitre, a lifelong resident of Seattle, WA passed away unexpectedly of heart complications at the age of 63. Born on Mother's day 1956, James was one of four children of Marie and Wilfred Pitre. He is survived by his sons, Jantzen and Marcel Pitre; grandchildren Samaiyah and Jaylon Pitre; and siblings Garnet Alexa Pitre, Mona Pitre-Collins, and Wilfred Pitre.
Music was his passion, which made him feel alive, centered and happy. He eagerly shared his deep love of music with all. James was a percussionist who studied music at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle and Berkley School of Music in Boston.
For all those who wish to remember him, please join us at St Mary's Church, 2:00 pm,
Friday, December 20, 2019 at 611 20th Ave S., Seattle 98144
Reception will follow at St. Mary's Hall, south of the Church. There will be a notebook that we would like to sign with words of reflection for those James has left behind.
In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the Washington State at: https://alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019