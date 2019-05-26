Home

James P. Cory

James P. Cory Obituary
James P. Cory

Jim, born August 12, 1937 in Seattle, died peacefully on May 18, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends.

Jim is survived by Marie, his loving wife of 61 years; children,

Michael (Sheri Kennedy), Debra Hilbert (Daniel) and Mark (Thu Tran); grandchildren, Rachel (Jason), Julia (Sean), Angela (Austin), Megan, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Owen, Eleanor, and Claire; and extended family.

A Funeral Service will be held

Thursday, May 30th at 11AM at

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

12600 84th Ave NE, Kirkland, 98034

Burial will follow at

Calvary Cemetery in Seattle.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Jim's name to Catholic Community Services.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019
