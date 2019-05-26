|
|
James P. Cory
Jim, born August 12, 1937 in Seattle, died peacefully on May 18, 2019. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Jim is survived by Marie, his loving wife of 61 years; children,
Michael (Sheri Kennedy), Debra Hilbert (Daniel) and Mark (Thu Tran); grandchildren, Rachel (Jason), Julia (Sean), Angela (Austin), Megan, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Owen, Eleanor, and Claire; and extended family.
A Funeral Service will be held
Thursday, May 30th at 11AM at
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
12600 84th Ave NE, Kirkland, 98034
Burial will follow at
Calvary Cemetery in Seattle.
In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Jim's name to Catholic Community Services.
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019