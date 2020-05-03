|
James P. "Casey" Thompson
Casey Thompson passed away in Bellingham on April 22, 2020 due to complications arising from emergency surgery. He was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity where he made a group of lifelong friends and starred as a varsity baseball pitcher. He earned his BA at the UW, and his Law degree from the University of Montana. While studying at UW he majored in Transportation, spurring his curiosity and love for travel. He and Barb literally travelled the world with their closest friends. Casey practiced law in Bellingham for many years, retiring as partner in 2009 with Ludwigson, Thompson, Hayes & Bell. Casey is survived by his adoring wife Barb, of 22 years and a large extended loving family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the James P. "Casey" Thompson baseball scholarship, shortly to be established at the UW. A private family gathering will be held.
Complete obit and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020