Born March 23, 1941 in Pasco, Washington, James Parker Sroufe passed away in Bellevue, Washington on March 29, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. Parker was the oldest of three sons of James Parker and Helen Marsh Sroufe. He attended Lincoln High School in Seattle through his junior year in 1958 when his family moved to Anchorage, Alaska.



In Alaska, Parker worked construction jobs to finance his way through college. He joined Theta Chi fraternity and graduated from the University of Washington with a BA in Economics in 1963 and served in the Army Reserves from 1965 to 1972. Parker married his life partner, Evelyn, in 1965.



Parker had a diverse business career. He worked for Boeing after graduation, owned a tavern in Bellingham, worked in public accounting with Peat, Marwick & Mitchell and then served in a series of CFO and CEO positions in various industries-from Unico Properties (property development and management) where he oversaw the launch of the Fifth Avenue Theater, to Princess Cruises (cruise ships), to Attachmate Corporation (emulation software), to ESCA Corporation (software for large-scale power grids), to Ostex Corporation (biotech). Parker co-founded a successful hedge fund, Webster Capital, and ran it from 1996 to 2000.



In 1987, Parker helped form the first University of Washington Economics Department Visiting Committee, became its first Chair and established a scholarship for disadvantaged students studying economics.



Parker is survived by his wife, Evelyn Cruz Sroufe and his brother, John Sroufe of Anchorage, Alaska. He will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle. Remembrances may be sent to the University of Washington School of Economics, J. Parker and Evelyn Cruz Sroufe Endowed Scholarship.



