James (Jim) Parks



James (Jim) Parks, peacefully passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born August 16, 1933 in Seattle, Washington to Harold Chase Parks and Edith Carlson Parks.



Jim married Eileen Owen in 1972 and they celebrated 46 years of marriage. They lived in Ballard for 15 years then moved to South Everett in 1991, where Eileen still resides.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Gordon, Dick and Larry; brother-in-law Don Owen and two nephews-in-law, David Hartman of Port Townsend and Richard Degryse of Bend OR.



He is survived by his wife, Eileen, nephew Kenneth Parks, nieces Judy Hartman and Noryce Degryse, two sisters-in-law, Judy (Larry) Hildebrant and Lynne Owen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



In the summers he started as a camper at the YMCA Camp Orkila on Orcas Island from age 13-14 then counselor for 9 cabins from age 15-18.



Jim began school at Haller Lake Elementary and went on to Lincoln and Ballard high schools.



Memorial Service will be held



Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm



at United Church, 1420 NW 80th St.



Seattle, Washington, reception following at the Church.



Memorial donations may be made to the United Church benevolent fund in lieu of flowers.



