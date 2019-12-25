Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kimball Funeral Home
905 S Grand Ave
Pullman, WA 99163
(509) 334-3303
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Uniontown, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Irwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Patrick Irwin


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Patrick Irwin Obituary
James Patrick Irwin

James Patrick Irwin, 70, of Renton, WA passed away Dec. 17, 2019 in Yorba Linda, CA while visiting family. James was born Feb. 8, 1949 in Sunnyvale, CA to Harry & Barbara Irwin. He attended Seattle University where he earned his Bachelor's degree.

James went to work for the Boeing Company following college and retired following a distinguished 47 year career. James married Joan Kinzer in 1977 and together they made Renton, WA their home. His interests were many, including spending time with family, skiing, baseball, basketball, hiking, traveling, History, Math, and playing piano and guitar.

He is survived by his son Nathaniel Kinzer Irwin; daughter Frances Kinzer Irwin; father Harry Irwin; his sister Alice Logan; 2 brothers Don & John Irwin and his granddaughter Marley Marie Koopmans. James was preceded in death by his wife Joan Kinzer in 2012 and his mother.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Uniontown, WA. Vault interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman, WA has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -