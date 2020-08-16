1/
James Patrick Richmond
James Patrick Richmond

1948 ~ 2020

James Patrick Richmond, a resident of Sequim, Wash., passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, Wash., on August 6, 2020, at the age of 72. James is a graduate of the University of Florida, B.A. and M.Ed., and the University of Puget Sound, J.D. He had a storied career, including serving as a merchant seaman, a transportation manager in Alaska during the construction of the pipeline, and over 35 years of legal experience as a civil defense litigator and educator.

The family would like to thank all the kind and attentive doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and staff at Swedish Hospital Cherry Hill, Cardiovascular ICU for helping make his last days comfortable and peaceful.

For James' complete obituary, and to share memories and photos, please visit

www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
