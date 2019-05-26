Resources More Obituaries for James Goldsworthy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Pearson Goldsworthy

James Goldsworthy, 85, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away peacefully May 13, 2019 with his family by his side. "Jim" was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 19, 1933, the middle child of Rhoda ne;e Pearson and James Goldsworthy. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and through the GI Bill went on to college and earned a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University, majoring in English Literature. He furthered his education at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where he obtained a CEBS designation. In 1967, he and his wife, Nancy, moved their young family to Seattle where he opened and managed the West Coast office of the Paul Revere Life Insurance Company. While living in Bothell, Jim enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends, playing tennis, square dancing and hosting bridge parties with "Nan," supporting their kids in extracurricular activities, cheering on the Mariners and Seahawks, and especially handicapping horse races-often watching them live from the Turf Club at the Longacres and Emerald Downs racetracks. Aside from being a loving family man, Jim was a respected business leader, a stickler for proper grammar-which he often stressed the importance of with his children, and a master at hiding his artistic talent, usually tucking away short poems and pencil sketches between the pages of a book or deep in a desk drawer. He was an avid reader with a deep interest in Ancient Greek and Classic Latin literature as well as historical and political biographies with the occasional Dick Francis novel thrown in. For vacation, Jim loved traveling to Las Vegas for reunions with his sister Pat and her husband George (California), and his brother Jerry and his wife Barbara (Illinois). After the passing of his wife in 1988, Jim retired and later married Kathy Kurvink, eventually moving to Spanaway, WA, where they lived for many years with their beloved dogs. Following Kathy's passing in 2017, Jim was able to remain in his home with the help, care and companionship of his eldest son and frequent visits by his daughters. Jim was also preceded in death by his son, Rob, who passed in 2005. He is survived by his son James, daughter Jennifer (Troy) Holmes of Renton, daughter Cynthia Goldsworthy of Redmond, grandchildren Caleb, Allia, Nessa, and Linnae Holmes, sister Pat Cutting, brother Jerry (Barbara) Goldsworthy and a niece and nephews.



Jim's humor, intelligence, kindness, empathy, wit and perfect golf swing will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . We love you, Dad! Until we meet again, thank you for all the love, support and guidance. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019