James R. Appel
May 31, 1928 ~ April 23, 2020
James Richard Appel was born on May 31, 1928 in Seattle, Washington. Jim grew up and carried his adventurous West Seattle spirit with him his entire life. He attended West Seattle High School where he played and lettered in several sports. Jim went on to further his education at the University of Washington. The UW had a lifelong impact for two reasons: he met the love of his life, Marilyn, and found his lifelong passion for Husky athletics. While at the UW, Jim was an active member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) fraternity. Jim met his future wife, Marilyn Kropf, at an SAE event and they were married in 1953. Starting in college and throughout his life, Jim rarely missed a Husky football or basketball game and regularly was accompanied by his younger brother, Robert "Socko" Appel. His Husky passion continued to grow over the years and in 1978, during the initial part of the Coach Don James era, Jim became President of the Husky Quarterback Booster Club. Jim and Marilyn hosted many Husky alumni functions and were front and center with the team during the first Coach James era Rose Bowl victory in 1978. Jim's family and friends learned quickly to never make plans that would conflict with a Husky football game!
Jim and Marilyn raised their four daughters on Mercer Island and enjoyed spending time at the Mercer Island Country Club and the Seattle Tennis Club, playing tennis and socializing with other members. He became an enthusiastic participant and a committed supporter of Marilyn's and their daughters' devotion to competitive tennis. Jim had seven grandchildren and extended his consistent love of sports and family by attending as many of their events as possible. He cherished each daughter and grandchild and cheered loudly as their #1 fan.
As a boy, Jim and his family spent much of their time on Hood Canal where they had a cabin. Jim was happiest and often reflected on his most treasured times at "the cabin". He loved to tell stories to his children and grandchildren about the early shenanigans including: tales of his Mother rowing in a small boat all the way from West Seattle to Hood Canal, learning to dive off the sandbag sea wall, fishing, playing horseshoes, digging clams and collecting oysters for a big seafood feast. After a long career as regional Sales Manager for Johns Manville, covering the Northwest and Alaska territory, Jim and Marilyn built their dream home on the Hood Canal family property and created countless, joyful memories.
Jim passed away peacefully, surrounded by his daughters, on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was 91 years old and had been preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, after 60 beautiful years of marriage. We will be forever grateful for our Dad's quiet, strong, unconditional support and love. His competitive spirit, loyalty and commitment to traditions and family will be greatly missed. It is a blessing to know that Jim is together with Marilyn again and they are smiling on all their loved ones.
Jim would tell you that his most cherished memories were related to his family. He is survived by his four daughters: Judy (Joel), Jill (Jim), Jenny (Rick), Janie (Rob); seven grandchildren: Patrick (Mary), Anne (Dusty), CJ (Ayako), Michael (Karla), Mitch (Jessica), Jackson, Nicholas, and great grandson, Johnnie.
A private family celebration of Jim's life will be held at Hood Canal at a later date. Jim's daughters wish to express their deep gratitude for the loving care he received at the Parkshore Senior Living Community. Donations may be made in Jim's name to the Parkshore Senior Community.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020