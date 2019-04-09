|
|
James R. Flajole, Jr.
June 27, 1944 ~ April 4, 2019
Age 74, passed away peacefully at NW Hospital in Seattle, WA.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Akhtar (Sheraz); 3 granddaughters, Hope, Zarah & Keziah; Siblings, Art, Joe, Helen (John) Wankum, Theresa Sheppard, Mike, Jeanne Flajole-Todd, Matt, David, Pete. Jim was one of 17 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Rita Flajole; siblings, #2 Edward , #3 Stephen, #5 Mark, #7 Gerry, #9 Tom, #11 Patrick, and #12 Maria.
Death leaves a heartache
No one can heal,
Love leaves a memory
No one can steal.
Funeral Mass will be held on
Monday, April 15th at 10:30am at
St. Joseph Parish
732 18th Ave E, Seattle, 98112
Reception following.
Private Military Burial to follow at
Tahoma National Cemetery
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019