James R. Flajole Jr. Obituary
James R. Flajole, Jr.

June 27, 1944 ~ April 4, 2019

Age 74, passed away peacefully at NW Hospital in Seattle, WA.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Akhtar (Sheraz); 3 granddaughters, Hope, Zarah & Keziah; Siblings, Art, Joe, Helen (John) Wankum, Theresa Sheppard, Mike, Jeanne Flajole-Todd, Matt, David, Pete. Jim was one of 17 children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Rita Flajole; siblings, #2 Edward , #3 Stephen, #5 Mark, #7 Gerry, #9 Tom, #11 Patrick, and #12 Maria.

Death leaves a heartache

No one can heal,

Love leaves a memory

No one can steal.

Funeral Mass will be held on

Monday, April 15th at 10:30am at

St. Joseph Parish

732 18th Ave E, Seattle, 98112

Reception following.

Private Military Burial to follow at

Tahoma National Cemetery

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
