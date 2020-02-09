Home

Services
The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial
1801 12TH AVE
SEATTLE, WA 98122
(206) 529-3800
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Margaret's Episcopal Church
Bellevue, WA
View Map
James R. Flexer Obituary
James R. Flexer

Longtime Bellevue resident James "Jim" Flexer died peacefully in Issaquah, WA on February 4, 2020, at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his daughter Elizabeth and survived by his wife Sue; his children Steve (Janet), Jay (Joann), and Kate (Jim); seven grand-children; two great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and relations. His memorial service will be Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 pm at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Bellevue. Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret's or the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Jim's full obituary will appear online at https://funerals.coop/obituaries/james-r-flexer.html.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
