James Reed Ellis
James Reed Ellis, a deeply loved family man and tireless civic activist, passed away at his home in Bellevue on October 22, 2019 at the age of 98. Jim was born in Oakland, CA on August 5, 1921 to Floyd and Hazel Ellis. The family moved to Seattle in 1926 after their second son Bob was born. Their third son John was born in Seattle. The brothers attended John Muir Grade School and Franklin High School. Jim went on to Yale and the University of Washington Law School. In the summer of 1937 Jim and Bob took on the arduous, but life-changing task of building a log cabin by themselves in the Cascade foothills. It still stands today as a true family treasure. When Bob was killed in World War II, Jim decided he would make his life count for his fallen brother, dedicating a quarter of his time to regional projects, many of which were environmentally oriented. Jim's partner in this endeavor was the love of his life, Mary Lou, who was one of the few people able to match Jim's enthusiasm. They married in 1944 and began their life at the Mountain Home (Idaho) Air Base where Jim was a meteorologist. After the war they lived in Seattle until 1955 when they found their dream home on the shores of Lake Washington in Bellevue. Jim and Mary Lou raised four happy children there, Bob, Judi, Lynn and Steve along with a wide assortment of family pets. Hiking the Cascade trails, river rafting and agate hunting were special family times. Jim's brother John's family lived next door for all the years.
Jim was proud to work his whole career as a bond lawyer with the law firm previously known as Preston Gates and Ellis, and currently called K&L Gates. He was a partner since 1953.
Jim endured untimely sorrow in 1970 with the loss of his daughter Judi, her husband Cary and their unborn child in a car accident, and then again in 1983 when Mary Lou passed away from diabetes.
Throughout his life, Jim's promise to his brother Bob would turn into a host of regional projects that would span many decades, and countless nights working late. These included the clean-up of Lake Washington (Metro) in the 50s and 60s, Metro Transit (50s-70s), Forward Thrust in the 60s and 70s, which gave us many important parks and trails, improved public infrastructure, and the Kingdome, which brought major league sports to Seattle. A big part of Forward Thrust, and the toughest loss for Jim, was a regional rail rapid transit system, which in the end achieved a slight majority vote, but unfortunately needed a super majority. Due to his work on the lake, Jim was appointed to the National Water Commission. In addition he served as a trustee with the Ford Foundation from 1970-1982 where he worked to strengthen inner city low income housing projects including some in Seattle and Tacoma. He also served as a regent at the University of Washington during the tumultuous sixties and seventies. Freeway Park, the first of its kind in the nation was dedicated in 1976. Jim's work with the Farmlands Preservation campaign spanned 11 years, and found him once standing outside Husky Stadium with a sign, surrounded by fellow supporters dressed as vegetables. He served as the first chairman of the Washington State Convention Center which opened in 1988 and he remained until 2002. Finally, he worked with a dedicated team of nature enthusiasts to create The Mountains to Sound Greenway, beginning in 1990. Small Greenway gatherings were occasionally held at the cabin Jim built as a teenager. Each of these long-term projects created friendships that Jim cherished the rest of his life.
Jim was also dedicated in later years to keeping family connections happening. He was the mastermind behind week-long reunions which started as agate hunting on the Oregon Coast with the immediate family, and grew to extended family "round-ups" in Eastern Oregon for many years. These gatherings often had forty-some aunts, uncles, grandchildren and cousins hiking, biking, swimming in the mountain lakes and having a ball together.
Jim is survived by his brother John, his son Bob, daughter-in-law Jeanne and grandsons Peter, David and Andrew Ellis, his daughter Lynn Erickson, son-in-law Mark and grandchildren Matt and Dan Erickson, Hayley Goelzer, husband Casey Goelzer and great granddaughters Evelyn and Adeline, son Steve, daughter-in- law Karen, grandson Patrick Ellis, granddaughter Kate Ellis and husband Patrick Smith and great granddaughters Berit and Audra.
Jim lived a life as big as the great outdoors, and he gave everything he had to the region and the people that he loved.
A celebration of Jim's life will be
held at the Convention Center Skybridge in downtown Seattle, from 1:30 to 3:30 on
Sunday, December 8th.
