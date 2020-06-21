James Richard Glynn
MAY 27, 1923 ~ APRIL 12, 2020
James Richard Glynn died peacefully at his home in Bellevue, Washington on April 12, 2020, at the age of 96, in his favorite recliner, just before a virtual Easter brunch, with a pile of books and his trusty Kindle at his side.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1923, Jim spent much of his childhood in St. Boniface, Winnipeg, Manitoba, where he met Helen Marie Edwards, who became his wife. In 1945, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. After their marriage, Jim and Helen moved to Hartford, CN, where Jim worked with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. In 1950 they moved to Seattle, and Jim started work at Boeing, where he became known as Gentleman Jim. A letter of recommendation stated: "Glynn's application and conscientiousness were good and his attitude as an employee unquestionable. He has more than average drive and initiative... a good appearance and a positive manner, and the ability to work with other people. He can be recommended without qualification." We concur.
Jim worked at Boeing for over 35 years on both military and commercial projects, researching and designing propulsion systems. He spent a lot of time in the wind tunnel, where, according to family legend, his hair all blew away.
In retirement, Jim concentrated on woodworking and created many pieces of beautiful furniture signed "Hand Crafted by Grandpa Jim".
Jim's home life revolved around family, friends, and books. He spent many rainy nights camping with Boy Scouts and is famous for his part in rescuing a troop stranded at Kennedy Hot Springs by a rogue snowstorm. When his children and grandchildren were small, he regularly read them bedtime stories and "A Christmas Carol" every Christmas Eve. Jim's favorite activities were getting lost in a good book, making sawdust in his shop, and sitting with family and friends sharing Manhattans, good food, stories, and laughter.
He is greatly missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Helen, and two brothers, Earl and Robert. He is survived by his brother Tom, sisters Rosemary and Betty Ann, sons Jim and Dennis, daughter Maura, and six grandchildren. His first great-grandchild is due in August.
In lieu of flowers, please join the family in supporting one of Jim's favorite charities by clicking the links at the bottom of his online obituary at https://bit.ly/2zVHDrV.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.