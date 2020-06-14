James Richard Keough
James Richard Keough, our beloved Dad/Grandpa, was born on November 9, 1940 in Ballard, Washington and died June 8, 2020 at his home in Edmonds, Washington in one of his very favorite spots overlooking the Puget Sound.
Jim was the youngest of six children born to Andrew and Dora Keough. Our Dad was inspired by and loved his siblings so much. The Keough's grew up in Ballard where Dad attended St. Alphonsus elementary and later O'Dea High School, excelling at sports along the way. After serving in the military, he graduated from Seattle University in 1967.
Dad wisely married Mom (Patricia Knott) and they had the five of us. Dad was always faith (daily communicant) and family first. His children (and then his grandchildren) were his pride and joy.
There wasn't a ball game or recital he didn't attend. He showed up!! There also wasn't a friend, colleague, store clerk, barista, doctor, nurse, or complete stranger whom he met and whose ear he didn't bend about the latest and greatest "achievement" involving his children and grandchildren. His belief and confidence in us has always bolstered our own.
And, speaking of showing up, when we were little Dad was instrumental in helping to ensure a parcel of Seattle land was designated as a park for children and families rather than its original less desirable intent. Unbeknownst to Dad, the city decided to name the park in his honor, James Keough Park. Pretty Cool.
While Dad worked hard professionally and considered so many of his customers friends, he would have preferred to simply be known as Coach Keough. He spent countless hours helping children nurture their skills at a variety of different sports. More importantly to him he hoped to instill a sense of community and pride in those he coached. He often spoke fondly of all those he had the privilege of working with over the years through his coaching especially his 82-0 girls' basketball team.
In more recent years, he loved to golf with Lisa and/or his buddies (some dating back to high school). He loved the results of his efforts in his yard and had the most amazing roses, tulips, and daffodils. His favorite, the gladiolas, were a tribute to his Mom, her favorite flower as well.
And, most of all, he loved time spent with Declan, Kellan, Will, and Gracie. They are blessed that Grandpa fought his illnesses with such grace and tough courage, enabling them to spend real, fun even magical time with him.
We love you so much Dad/Grandpa. We trust that you are reunited with those you love and holding your little angel while shining down on your little angels here. We will follow your words, "Trust in God, Believe in Yourself, and Dare to Dream."
Our Dad is survived by us his children (Vicki, Lisa, Jennifer, Todd, and Meghan (Kerry)), his grandchildren (Declan, Kellan, Gracie, and Will), his brother Patrick, sister Kathleen Leingang as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon, sisters Doreen Hoffmann and Margaret Keough and grandson (Rowan).
A mass honoring his life will be announced at a later date when it is safe to fill the church with his friends and family.
If you would like to sign the virtual guestbook please go to Beckstributecenter.com. We would love to hear your stories and memories.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.