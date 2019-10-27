|
James Ridley
James Phillip Ridley, born in Seattle, WA November 11, 1951, passed away October 15, 2019.
James grew up in Clyde Hill and lived in Seattle most of his life. Music was a big part of his life -
blues, rock, and local bands. James also loved cooking, golf, skiing, and gardening, and most of all, dogs. James did not have a mean bone in his body - he was such a singularly positive spirit. Even in poor circumstances, he was always looking forward to something, aspiring to one goal or another, most of which were unattainable.... but he always believed. His positive spirit brought him many wonderful friends throughout his life. James is survived by his brother, Jeff Ridley, and his sister, Anne Goldenberger.
There will be a celebration of James' life at the home of Anne & Craig Goldenberger in Kirkland on November 9 at 4PM.
In memory of James, donations to Seattle Humane https://www.seattlehumane.org are suggested. James would have liked that.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019