James Robert Carter
James Carter passed away peacefully February 15, 2020, leaving behind his daughter, Cindy Carter Comeau, and son, Jim Carter, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. His passing shortly follows the passing of his beloved wife, Kathy, and daughter, Shelly. Jim lived in West Seattle before it was cool-it's where he was born, and where he built the home he lived in for 30+ years. He proudly served in the Korean War on the USS Isabel destroyer. Jim was known for his big smile and ability to make everyone laugh and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on March 15th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020