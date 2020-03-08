Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Robert Carter Obituary
James Robert Carter

James Carter passed away peacefully February 15, 2020, leaving behind his daughter, Cindy Carter Comeau, and son, Jim Carter, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. His passing shortly follows the passing of his beloved wife, Kathy, and daughter, Shelly. Jim lived in West Seattle before it was cool-it's where he was born, and where he built the home he lived in for 30+ years. He proudly served in the Korean War on the USS Isabel destroyer. Jim was known for his big smile and ability to make everyone laugh and will be deeply missed. A memorial service will be held on March 15th.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -