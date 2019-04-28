James Robert Huntley



James Huntley passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at home in Sequim, WA. He was born in Tacoma, WA on July 27, 1923, the older of two sons born to Wells and Laura (Berquist) Huntley. Jim was an Eagle Scout and an avid hiker and skier in his youth. After World War II service in the Navy, he graduated from the University of Washington in 1946 with a degree in economics. His inspirational career in public service began with a US Foreign Service assignment to postwar Germany, where he was instrumental in efforts to bring that country into the community of democratic nations. This became Jim's lifelong pursuit: "Simply put, democracies very rarely make war on each other. If you want to create peace, then create more democracies."



Earning a Master's degree in international relations at Harvard nourished these ideals, and after more work with the State Department's US Information Agency in Belgium, he conceived of and launched the Atlantic Institute in Italy and France, guided grant-making at the Ford Foundation in New York, acted as Secretary General of the Atlantic Colleges in England, became a Research Fellow for Battelle Memorial Institute in Seattle, and headed the Atlantic Council of the United States in Washington DC before returning to his beloved Pacific Northwest. Author of a half dozen books on NATO, the European Union, and uniting the democracies, he also fostered Mid-Atlantic Club discussion groups in major cities and co-founded and advised the Council for a Community of Democracies in Washington DC.



Jim leaves behind his beloved wife Colleen Grounds Huntley of nearly 52 years, sons Mark (Hiroko) and David (Susan), and daughter Tziviah Goldberg (Mark). Brother Ted and daughter Rajyo Jean have both predeceased him. Jim took many of his 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren on blackberry-picking ventures and hosted them at family gatherings to roast hot dogs at the fire pit in the woods surrounding his home in Sequim. He instilled his great love of the outdoors and nature in all of us and reminded us to always leave the campground in better condition than we found it.



Many thanks to the competent, caring, and compassionate physicians, hospital staff and hospice nurses in Port Angeles and Sequim who all helped to make his last days with us comfortable and peaceful.



A celebration of life for family and friends will take place later this year in Sequim.