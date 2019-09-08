|
|
James Robert Teays
Born on October 24, 1936, in Springfield Missouri, James passed away August 28, 2019. A loving man of faith. A steadfast Mariners fan remembered by many as a scorekeeper who was never afraid to vocalize his opinions.
Services to be held at
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
(99 Wells Ave. S., Renton) at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 13th with a celebration of his life to follow at Seahurst Park.
Memorials to either St. Luke's or the Autism Society of Washington in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019