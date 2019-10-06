|
James Rodney Woolston
James Rodney Woolston passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019, at age 84. Born on August 11, 1935, Rod graduated from Garfield High School in 1953. He attended the University of Washington business school and the UW Law School, graduating in 1959. Rod began his law career with Brethorst, Fowler, Bateman, Reed and McClure, and retired as Associate General Counsel after 33 years with Unigard Insurance Company.
Rod married the love of his life, Gayle Ferguson, in 1960. He and Gayle moved to Mercer Island in 1967 where they raised their three children. Rod was preceded in death by their son, David, and he is survived by his wife, Gayle, son Rob (Mary Kay), daughter Cathie (George), and his five grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled at Emanuel Episcopal Church, 4400 86th Ave SE, Mercer Island, WA 98040, at 11am, on October 19, 2019. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019