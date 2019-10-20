Home

Jim Martine passed away September 21, 2019 in Seattle surrounded by his wife and three daughters. He was born October 5, 1938 to Jim and Millicent Martine. Jim grew up on what was then rural Mercer Is. A graduate of Bellevue High School and Whitman College, he attended Marine Corps Officers Candidate School in Quantico, VA. Commissioned a 2nd Lt. he served four years leaving as a Captain. Working in the printing industry with his close business partner, Terry Page, and the backing of Heath Printers, he co-founded Instacolor creating a groundbreaking approach to color printing.

He is survived by his college sweetheart, Sylvia Ellen Martine, daughters Tracey (Scott) Murdock, Lynn (Randy) Fleharty, Karin (Chad) Schulhauser, eight grandchildren, brother Jeff Martine and sister Missy Day. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Allen Day.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at Islandwood on Bainbridge Island at 1 o'clock on December 14.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bainbridge Island Fire Dept. For additional information please go online to The Bainbridge Review.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
