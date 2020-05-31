James Roy Osborn
James Roy Osborn passed peacefully May 26, 2020 at home in Shoreline, WA, after a brave battle with cancer.

Born in Phoenix in 1939, he grew up in Federal Way, WA and lived most of his life in Seattle. He attended Whitworth College and the University of WA. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, he was a marine, he was an accomplished pianist and sang in a traveling quartet during college. He loved knowing and helping a lot of different people.

In 1962 he assumed a small family business and created Paratex Pest Prevention, which he ran until his health failed recently. Several decades-long employees will miss his goodwill and strong leadership. He was very engaged in the community and sat on the boards of The Millionair Club Charity, The International District Rotary and the Seattle Executives Association for decades. His passion for helping people in need was lifelong. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Maggie Osborn, and her children, Chris and Jean; his daughter and son-in-law, Jen and Ed; and grandchildren, Katherine and Charlie. He will be missed.

Memorial gifts can be made to any cancer research organization, The Millionair Club charity or Rotary Int'l. An organized life celebration will be arranged when gatherings are approved.

Published in The Seattle Times on May 31, 2020.
