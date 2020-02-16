|
James Rubalcava
Jim, a lifelong Seattle resident, died suddenly on February 5, 2020. He was 61.
Jim graduated from JFK HS, Burien, in 1976, where he ran cross-country.
Jim enjoyed golf and playing pool at home. He was a Seahawks and Mariners fan, and attended games with his brother.
Jim worked for King County for 20+ years as an electrician helper. Workers at the courthouse and other County buildings may have seen Jim changing lamps.He was a proud member of IBEW Local #46 for 30+ years, following in the footsteps of his father and his uncle Ray.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, Albert and June Rubalcava. He is survived by his brother John of Renton; uncles Ray (Barbara) of Marysville, Joe (Vayle) of UT, and Eric Schulz (Dodie) of CA; aunts Josephine Rubalcava of UT and Lorna Viscano of CA; and many cousins.
Jim will be lovingly remembered as a kind, patient, gentle soul with a cheerful smile.
For visitation and memorial service info, contact his brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Seattle Medic One Foundation or to Hospice Program WA Kaiser Permanente.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020