James "Jim" Russell Brisendine
James "Jim" Russell Brisendine, 90, passed away January 24, 2020 in Edmonds, Washington.
Jim was born to Marion Claude and Minnie Lee Brisendine in Dallas Texas on February 17, 1929. Jim was married to Rene' C. Flanders in May of 1952. Together they raised three children; Rene' M., Russell and Steven.
Jim and Rene lived in San Diego CA, Granite Falls MN and Seattle WA. He was a Master Electrician and was proud of his accomplishments in his career. Jim really loved his family and they were his priority his whole life. Jim was always quick with a conversation and quip and much of his enjoyment in life was the people he met.
Jim leaves behind daughter Rene' M. Brisendine of Edmonds WA, son Steve (Jane) of Spicer Minnesota, grandchildren, Jennifer (Jaime), Jeremy (April), Cameron (Angela), Christopher (Maggie), Becky (Andy), Stacy (Michael), James and Seth and great-grandchildren Sierra, Tyler, Tanner, Austin, Amelia, Olivia, Brody and Ryker.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Rene', and son Russ and his parents.
There will be a funeral mass at St. Thomas More with interment immediately following at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline. A reception will follow at The Nile Shrine Golf. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jim's memory to Seattle Children's Hospital and Research Foundation.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020