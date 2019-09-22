|
|
James Russell Wagner, M.D.
1939 ~ 2019
James Russell Wagner was born to Neva and Theodore Wagner in Pierre, SD, on June 20, 1939. Jim died peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at his home in Issaquah, Washington. His best friend and wife of 55 years, Katherine, was by his side.
Jim was raised in Minnesota and graduated cum laude from St. John's University (Collegeville, MN). In 1964, he graduated with honors from Creighton University Medical School where he was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and Alpha Sigma Nu, the national honor society of Jesuit universities. Two weeks after graduation, he married the love of his life, Katherine Martin, whom he met while in medical school. In 1965, while Jim was an intern and resident at the Creighton University Medical School Hospital System, he and Kate welcomed their first daughter, Anne Marie.
In March, 1966, Jim was drafted into the US Army Medical Corps where he primarily served in Germany, retiring with the rank of Major in May, 1969. Their son, David, was born in 1966. Upon return from Germany, he began an Internal Medicine Residency followed by a Fellowship in
Gastroenterology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Their daughter, Theresa, was born in 1970. In 1973, he entered private practice as the first gastroenterologist in Bellevue, WA.
Jim practiced with Overlake Internal Medicine Associates for 13 years. In 1986, he and two of his partners founded Northwest Gastroenterology Associates. During his practice, he continued his association with the UW Medical School as a Clinical Associate Professor. He served in multiple capacities at Overlake Hospital Medical Center: Secretary / Treasurer of the Medical Staff, Chief of Medical Staff, on many committees and, finally, as a member of the Board of Directors for 11 years. He was one of the founding members and first officers of the Pacific Northwest Endoscopy Society (now the Pacific Northwest Gastroenterology Society), was instrumental in starting the Puget Sound Chapter of the National Foundation for Ileitis and Colitis, and he also served as Co-Chairman of its Scientific Advisory Committee. Jim retired from the practice of medicine in August, 2000. His partners considered him a great doctor, teammate, and friend who was patient, thoughtful, assuring, and a good listener. His patients were equally fond of him.
Jim loved the Pacific NW, skiing (water and snow), camping and hiking with family, climbing Mt. Rainier and hiking the Grand Canyon with his son, tending his roses, making and consuming wine and food with his family and friends, visiting his grandkids, and enjoying the various arts in the Seattle area. In retirement, Katherine and he traveled to over 70 countries, visited all 7 continents, and took each of their grandchildren on an adventurous trip. Their travels rekindled Jim's interest in photography. He considered his life a success because his children love each other and their families and he made his wife laugh at least once a day. Jim was a kind, adventurous, passionately curious man with a never-ending zest for life. Ever the gentleman, he loved to dance, discover, laugh, and learn. Mostly, he was a loyal friend, devoted and loving son, husband, father, and grandfather. His friends and family will miss him tremendously, but are thankful for the great memories he created for and with them.
Jim is predeceased by his parents, brother Don, and survived by his wife Katherine, daughter Anne (Tim Connell), son David (Lolly), daughter Theresa (Brett Johnson), and his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Lucy, Andrew, Emma, Eleanor, Thomas and Grace.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 21, 2019
at Sacred Heart Church, 9460 NE
14th Street, Bellevue, WA 98004.
Friends are invited to view
photos, and share memories at www.FLINTOFTS.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (www.themmrf.org ) or Catholic
Community Services www.ccsww.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 22, 2019