|
|
Colonel James Samuel Kennedy
"Integrity first, service before self, excellence in all we do." United States Air Force Motto
James Samuel Kennedy, the eldest of four brothers, was born in Niagara Falls, NY, to James and Sylvia Kennedy on August 26, 1936. He died in Bellevue on January 7, 2020.
While at the University of Buffalo he enrolled in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps and from then on, the United States Air Force became a very important part of his life. As a graduate student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he enrolled in Atmospheric Science and was honored with the Carl-Gustaf Rossby Award for the outstanding Ph.D. thesis even though his was a masters-level thesis.
Jim served in Vietnam in the Air Weather Service during the war and he was instrumental in developing a then-classified weather satellite system. Upon his return to the United States, he served at NASA's Goddard Space Center. During his tenure in the Air Force, he was stationed at a number of Air Force bases in the U.S.
He married Kathleen Hewitt on January 4, 1974. And, during the late 70's and early 80's he served as a professor of Air Science, ROTC, at the University of Washington. A lifelong learner, he completed a degree in computer science, at UW. When he retired from the Air Force, he began a career at Boeing as a software engineer for the military aircraft division and was part of the development of the B-1B, the P-3 Orion, and the F-22.
Jim enjoyed biking, hunting, fishing, and reading just about anything but, especially math and physics. He raised old English Sheepdogs and collected cameras. He was a fan of UW football, the Buffalo Bills, and the Mariners. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Robert, first wife (Joan) and his wife of 44 years, Kathleen. He is survived by his brother Jack, daughters Kathy (Pat) Larkin, Kristin Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Meredith (Jack) Groseclose and his sons Douglas (Juli) Kennedy, James (Krystal) and several grandchildren.
A service for family and close friends will be held on Monday, January 20, at 11:00 AM at Sunset Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020