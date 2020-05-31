James Samuel StUart



It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of James Samuel Stuart on Sunday May 3rd 2020 at age 64. Jim was born in St. Augustine, Florida in August 1955. Jim moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1993. Trained as a chemist, Jim was committed to and enjoyed his 20 year career with the Food and Drug Administration Laboratories in Bothell, Washington where he will be sorely missed.



Jim will be fondly remembered by his loving wife Beverly Stuart, brother Matthew Stuart, mother Melissa Stuart, stepmother Jenny Stuart, sister Nova Stuart Jamerson and aunt Phyllis Cataleta, cousins Susan Christmas, Toni Lynn Gibbons, and Scott Cataleta. As well as many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his father Virgil Stuart, Jr., grandfather Virgil Stuart Sr., grandmothers Lillian Stuart and Charlotte Kaye and cousin Stuart Cataleta.



Jim gave an abundance of love, care, kindness and generosity to all who knew and loved him, as well as strangers. Jim was a loving husband, a devoted son and a caring brother. He will be deeply missed and thought of every day by his wife, brother, mother, friends and relatives.



In replacement of flowers, donations to your local homeless shelters or food banks would be the Jim Stuart thing, also memorial plans will be announced at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store