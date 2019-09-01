Home

Jim was born December 19, 1937 to James and Elizabeth Spellman in Seattle and passed away August 22, 2019 in Walla Walla, WA. He grew up surrounded by friends and family in the Rainier Valley. Jim attended Saint Edwards Elementary School, O'Dea High School and graduated from Franklin High School.

Jim enjoyed many years in the retail business. As a young man he trained in management at the Bon Marche and achieved management positions through the years including as a buyer for several departments which involved world wide buying trips. He continued his career at Meier and Frank in Oregon as well as opening his own Six Star stores in Washington.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Suzie, daughter Cathy Jordan and son Wayne (Paula) Jorstad, sister Cathy (George) Westenberger, brother Mike (Kathy) Spellman and numerous beloved family members and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob. Jim was a kind hearted, generous and fun loving man who will be dearly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019
