James (Jim) Hawk passed away at 89 on October 3, 2018 in Issaquah, Washington. He was born in 1929 in Cleveland, Tennessee, the second son of Mabel (Thornton) and Roy Hawk. He attended Bradley High School in Cleveland, and went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee with a law degree. He served in the US Navy in the Pacific during the Korean War on the USS Rendova, CVE-114, aircraft carrier. Jim returned to practice law in the Navy (JAGC) until his retirement in 1980, during which time he served in Newport, Rhode Island, Charlottesville, Virginia, The Pentagon, Bethesda Naval Hospital, Hawaii, San Francisco, Seattle (Sand Point Naval Air Station), and Naples, Italy. In his last duty station in Naples, Jim was the Commanding Officer of Naval Legal Services in the Mediterranean, with offices from Scotland to Sicily.



Jim developed an early passion for travel. As a teenager, Jim and his brother journeyed north to Alaska where they found work installing telephone poles one summer. In 1958, after the war, he put more than 10,000 miles on a Vespa motor scooter traveling through Europe, Scandinavia, England and Scotland. It was on a cruise ship off the coast of Spain that he met Mary Mulloy from Calgary, Alberta whom he married in 1959.



Jim was predeceased by his brother Roy and wife Betty Hawk. He is survived by his always-loving and caring wife of 59 years and four sons: James (Lori); Howard (Lisa); John (Christine): and Clifford (Mary Beth) and ten wonderful grandchildren: Chandler, Taylor, Nicole, Sam, Spencer, Will, Isabelle, Sophie, Vivienne, and Grant. These children brought him boundless joy.



It was the lure of the beautiful Pacific Northwest that brought the family back to Washington State, initially to Bellingham and more recently to the Eastside of Seattle where his four sons are raising their families. In retirement, Jim enjoyed hiking, golfing, skiing and scuba diving, and more around-the-world travels with his family. His travels took him to every corner of the globe to celebrate special times with his son on "Father-Son-Trips." Some of his destinations included: Japan with James and Howard, Moscow and Leningrad with John, and Australia / New Zealand with Cliff. From visiting Gorillas in Rwanda to seeing guerrillas in Central America, his travels took him deep into every continent.



Jim also wrote letters-lots and lots of letters. He wrote "Family Letters." The letters chronicled journeys and life events; they imparted wisdom and advice to four sons on the move. Each letter ended the same way: "Love, Dad." Before his passing, Jim had arranged to make sure all of his family will have a copy of these letters to cherish.



The family will gather on April 12, 2019, which would have been his 90th birthday, in a "Celebration of Life" at the Tahoma National Cemetery, as he had requested. Jim, Captain Hawk, will receive full military honors. Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019