James "Jim" Thurston Hoganson
November 15, 1933 - June 4, 2019
A gentle and kind spirit, he will be missed. Born in Blair, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Hazel Hoganson. Married Frances Beardsley in 1960, had 3 children and moved to Issaquah in 1975. Moved to Boca Raton, FL in 2013. Preceded in death by his parents in 1960 and in 1996; his wife Frances and his sister Ellen in 2009, and his sisters Pat and LaVon in 2012. Survived by his daughter Victoria of Issaquah, son Larry of Ephrata, son James of Boca Raton, and 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private service and committal will be held in July. Please sign Jim's guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019