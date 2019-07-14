Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Hoganson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Thurston "Jim" Hoganson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Thurston "Jim" Hoganson Obituary
James "Jim" Thurston Hoganson

November 15, 1933 - June 4, 2019

A gentle and kind spirit, he will be missed. Born in Blair, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Hazel Hoganson. Married Frances Beardsley in 1960, had 3 children and moved to Issaquah in 1975. Moved to Boca Raton, FL in 2013. Preceded in death by his parents in 1960 and in 1996; his wife Frances and his sister Ellen in 2009, and his sisters Pat and LaVon in 2012. Survived by his daughter Victoria of Issaquah, son Larry of Ephrata, son James of Boca Raton, and 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private service and committal will be held in July. Please sign Jim's guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.