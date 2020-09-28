James Timothy QuistJames T. Quist, 72, passed away on September 12, 2020. Known by his family and friends as Jim or Quisty, he was born on July 13, 1948 to two loving parents, Ruth and William Quist. Growing up in West Seattle with his four siblings, Jim first attended West Seattle High School and later University of Washington where he proudly joined the Sigma Nu fraternity and graduated with a degree in European Studies. Freshly out of school and always looking for adventure, he completed two trips around the world before the age of 23. At age 24 he met the love of his life, Lorene Mount, and the two would remain together for nearly 49 years, traveling the world and living in Seattle, Los Angeles and Australia before settling in Orinda, CA, where they raised their two children, Jennifer and Jamie.Professionally, Jim had two very successful careers. First starting in the shipping container industry with Itel and Triton Containers, followed by becoming an entrepreneur and pioneer in the health care industry. Jim spent over 15 years building and growing MedeFinance, acting as President & CEO and remained committed to innovation in health care analytics until retirement. With adventure always at his core, his work took him all throughout Asia and Europe, a perk he absolutely loved.Yet one of his biggest passions in life remained the outdoors. Jim loved taking his family on skiing and fly fishing trips in Oregon & Wyoming and he would often be found wading into the Deschutes River, eager to reel in a nice rainbow trout. His commitment to fly fishing landed him all him over the world in places like New Zealand, Canada, Europe and Central America, where he would almost always refer to each as "God's Country". If there was a river and an adventure to be found, Jim would be there, where he was always quick to make a new friend.But his greatest accomplishment and greatest passion of all was his family, who he loved with his whole heart. His kids were his pride and joy and his wife was his best friend. Thanksgiving always remained a hallmark time of the year for Jim because he was able to spend it with so many people he loved. But truthfully, Jim loved to throw a party for those in his life at any time of the year. Jim will be remembered as the greatest Husband, Dad, friend, fishing buddy, world traveler, boss, mentor and all-around life of the party. He is survived by his wife, Lorene, his children, Jennifer and Jamie, his four siblings, John, Jane, Peter, and Mary and all of his nieces, nephews and godchildren.Jim's family will be celebrating his life in the Spring of 2021. For donation information, to leave your condolences and to share your stories of Jim/Quisty, please go to: