Herring Groseclose Funeral Home
315 W. Alder St.
Walla Walla, WA 99362
509-525-1150
James Flanagan
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish
James Todd Flanagan Obituary
James Todd Flanagan

March 5, 1965 ~ March 5, 2020

James Todd Flanagan ("Todd"), age 55, formerly of Walla Walla, WA, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home in Issaquah, WA.

Todd was born to James and Elizabeth Flanagan on March 5, 1965, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Following his family's move to the Pacific Northwest and eventually to Walla Walla, Todd graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1983. Upon graduation, Todd became a proud 'Coug', attending Washington State University. At WSU, he formed many close friendships as a member of the Delta Upsilon fraternity. Once his education was completed, Todd worked within various aspects

of construction management throughout the West Coast.

All who knew Todd recognized his kind heart and caring for the wellbeing of others. He was a loving son who called home daily to talk to his mother. During the last years of his life, his greatest joy with spending time with his grandchildren.

Todd is survived by his wife, Jennifer; their children, Kim, Kayla and Tyler; their grandchildren; his mother, Elizabeth; his sister Debra; his brother, Cary; and his niece and nephews. His father, James, preceded him in death.

A Rosary will be held Tuesday,

March 17, 2020, at 6:00 pm, at the

Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Parish on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 12:30 pm with interment to

follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington State University Alumni Association through the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.

Family and friends are invited to

view and sign the online guest book

at www.herringgroseclose.net.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020
