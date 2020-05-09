|
|
James W. (Jim) Pringle
James W. (Jim) Pringle was born on October 3rd, 1940 in Seattle Washington and died unexpectedly on April 18th, 2020 due to natural causes.
Jim was a respected biology teacher, coach (swimming and tennis) and administrator at Cascade High School from the school's inception in 1962 until his retirement in the late 1990's. He also held part-time side jobs as a biology professor at Bellevue Community College; and as the Aquatics Director of Klahaya Pool in Edmonds in the late 60's where his two oldest children developed their love of swimming. Jim was a "Bruin" for life and his home and clothing always had some sort of reference for his love of Cascade High School.
Jim's love of family was highlighted by his marriage in 1962 to his high school sweetheart, Joanne Pendergast-Pringle. Jim was devoted to Joanne throughout their nearly 55-year marriage. Jim's favorite hobby was scuba diving and he was a long-time member of the Everett Sounders Dive Club. He also taught others this passion as a NAUI scuba instructor. He made family life fun by including them in his scuba adventures and love of the outdoors. Family adventures were planned around Puget Sound, the San Juan and Canadian Gulf Islands, Lake Goodwin, and an occasional fresh-water dive. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and shared his love of the sea and marine life with his three children. Jim also had a love of old cars and spent his retirement years attending car shows and collecting trophies for the 1951 Lincoln Lido he had restored to its original glory.
Jim volunteered as a meet referee, starter, and team president for the South Snohomish County Dolphins Swim team in support of his children's swimming ventures. He also volunteered as a starter and meet referee for both Cascade and Mariner High School's swim teams. Later, Jim would support the athletic endeavors of his youngest son, coaching his youth basketball and baseball teams and rooting him on at Cascade High in football, basketball and baseball.
Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanne, his parents Heber W. and Bertha Pringle, and by his daughter in-law Barbara Pringle. He is survived by his only sister Jill Jones of Poulsbo WA, his three children and their spouses: John Pringle and wife Shawna of East Wenatchee, WA; Janine Blatt and husband John of Portland, OR; and Joseph Pringle and wife Jaime of Gig Harbor, WA; his eight grandchildren: Cole and Chase Pringle; Philip and Austin Blatt; and Geoff, Chelsey, Justin, and Kaleb Pringle, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside inurnment service is planned for the near future, and a public memorial will be planned later when the effects of the Corona Virus subside. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 9, 2020